BFF declares initial squad for Asian Games Football

Newly appointed head coach of Bangladesh national football team, Havier Fernandez Cabrera initially selected 30 footballers to form a national team for the ensuing Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou city in China from 10 to 25 September, reports UNB.

In the Asian Games, U-23 national football teams participate with a maximum of three senior players in the squad.

Bangladesh coach Cabrera picked up five footballers to file up the team's three senior players quota. They are - Jamal Bhuiya, Sohel Rana, Anisur Rahman Zico, Rakib Hossain and Sumon Reza .