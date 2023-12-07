Messi named Time’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

“Lionel Messi this year managed to do what once seemed impossible, when he signed with Inter Miami: turning the US into a soccer country,” Time commented.

The 36-year-old Messi made his debut for Miami in July following an acrimonious departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The World Cup-winner also rebuffed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in favour of a new chapter in MLS.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner made an instant impact on Miami’s fortunes, playing a pivotal role in helping the team win the expanded Leagues Cup, a cross-border competition for teams from MLS and Mexico’s top flight.