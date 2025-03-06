Raphinha earns 10-man Barca tight first leg win at Benfica

Raphinha claimed Barcelona a 1-0 Champions League last-16 first leg win at Benfica on Wednesday, despite the Catalan giants playing most of the game with 10 men.

Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off midway through the first half of the tight clash in Lisbon with the score goalless.

Raphinha drilled home after 61 minutes to give five-time winners Barcelona a slim advantage on Bruno Lage's side ahead of the second leg next Tuesday.

Barcelona have not won the competition since 2015 but are expected to go deep this season, after a draw which many consider favourable.

Hansi Flick insisted before the game there was no such thing as an "easy" tie and the coach was proven right on a tense evening in the Portuguese capital.

"I said to the (team) chapeau, I'm very proud," said the German coach after his team emerged with a victory.