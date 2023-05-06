Bangladesh won’t send men’s football team to Asian Games

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) has decided not to send the men’s football team for this year’s Asian Games in light of the team’s recent poor performances.

BOA came to this decision after a meeting on Saturday, where they decided not to send the Jamal Bhuyan-led team to Hangzhou, China for the Games which will take place from 23 September to 8 October.

After the meeting, Bangladesh’s chef de mission in the Asian Games and BOA treasurer AK Sarkar told Prothom Alo that the association will send the women’s football team for the event but not the men’s team, who had reached the second round in the previous Asian Games by shocking Qatar 1-0 courtesy of a late strike from Jamal.