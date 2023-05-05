Kazi Salahuddin and his circus of absurdity

What would you call a man who has failed to deliver on his promises for years, who engages in petty ego battles, deflects any and every accusation made against him, blames anyone and everyone for his shortcomings and also bad mouths other people who are just doing their jobs?

Arrogant, narcissist, egotist, delusional and such words can be used to describe such a person. But in the context of Bangladesh football, that's the term some are using for Kazi Salahuddin.