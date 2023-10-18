Nunez strikes as Uruguay upset Brazil

Darwin Nunez scored one goal and set up another as Uruguay defeated Brazil for the first time in 22 years in their 2026 World Cup South American qualifying clash on Tuesday.

Liverpool striker Nunez struck with a bullet header on 42 minutes to open the scoring in a dour first half at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

The Premier League star then played a pivotal role in Uruguay's second goal, holding up the ball well from a throw-in and cutting back for Nicolas de la Cruz to fire past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson on 77 minutes, sealing a 2-0 victory.