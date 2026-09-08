Messi, Kane, Haaland on Ballon d'Or shortlist, Vozinha gets Yashin nomination

Cape Verde's Vozinha was nominated for the Yashin Trophy awarded to the best goalkeeper, with his standout World Cup performances putting him on the 10-man shortlist after he helped his country advance from the tournament''s group stage.

He will compete against Spain's World Cup-winner Unai Simon and Argentina's Emi Martinez plus fellow African nominees Yassine Bounou and Edouard Mendy.

The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or will be staged in London for the first time at a ceremony on 26 October as a tribute to Stanley Matthews, who won the first Ballon d'Or.