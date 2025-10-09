Bangladesh seek survival in Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong
Bangladesh face Hong Kong China on Thursday night in a must-win clash that will decide their fate in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
The match kicks off at 8:00 pm (local time) at the National Stadium in Dhaka. For Jamal Bhuiyan’s team, it’s the last chance to keep alive a 45-year wait to return to Asia’s top football stage.
Currently, Bangladesh sit at the bottom of their four-team group with just one point from two matches. Hong Kong lead with four points and will confirm their place in the next round with a win.
Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury remains the biggest attraction for the home side. Since joining the team, his presence has lifted the players and fans alike. Hamza said earlier this week, “We’ll win.”
Coach Javier Cabrera said the players are ready for the challenge. “Hong Kong are a strong team, but we know their strengths and weaknesses. The crowd will push us forward,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
Bangladesh’s midfield looks strong but there are fitness concerns in defence and attack.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) said all 19,000 tickets were sold within half an hour.
The federation has also promised tighter security after chaos during June’s match against Singapore when fans broke into the stands.
Bangladesh have never beaten Hong Kong in four meetings. The last time the two sides met, Hong Kong won comfortably.