Hamza scores on home debut, gives Bangladesh early lead against Bhutan

Bangladesh’s new football sensation Hamza Choudhury made a memorable home debut on Wednesday, scoring a brilliant goal to give the national team an early lead in their FIFA international friendly against Bhutan at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

The breakthrough came in the first half when captain Jamal Bhuiyan delivered a pinpoint corner in sixth minute of the match. Hamza met the cross with a perfectly timed leap and unleashed a powerful header that flew past the Bhutanese goalkeeper, drawing loud cheers from the home crowd.