Hamza scores on home debut, gives Bangladesh early lead against Bhutan
Bangladesh’s new football sensation Hamza Choudhury made a memorable home debut on Wednesday, scoring a brilliant goal to give the national team an early lead in their FIFA international friendly against Bhutan at the National Stadium in Dhaka.
The breakthrough came in the first half when captain Jamal Bhuiyan delivered a pinpoint corner in sixth minute of the match. Hamza met the cross with a perfectly timed leap and unleashed a powerful header that flew past the Bhutanese goalkeeper, drawing loud cheers from the home crowd.
The goal marked a dream start for the star UK-born midfielder, who plays for Sheffield United in English Premier League.
Bhutan made several attempts to breach Bangladesh’s defense, but failed to make any significant impact. Debutant Fahamidul came close to scoring in the 32nd minute but his shot was denied by the Bhutanese goalkeeper. He caused trouble for the Bhutanese defense on several occasions from the left wing.
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan was also active in the attack but squandered a chance by shooting off target. In the 38th minute, he had another opportunity — this time from inside the box — but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper.
Despite creating several chances before halftime, Bangladesh failed to extend their lead.
The match, though a friendly, has drawn significant crowd before Bangladesh face Singapore in the AFC Asian Qualifier match on 10 June at a refurbished National Stadium in Dhaka.