Toffee to stream all English Premier League match live this season

Toffee, one of the leading digital entertainment platforms of the country from the diverse digital portfolio of Banglalink, announced that it has secured the digital rights to live stream of 380 matches of the 2025–26 English Premier League (EPL) season.

This partnership will bring the excitement of the world’s most-watched football league directly to Bangladeshi fans, delivering an unmatched live viewing experience on mobile and digital devices, reports a press release.