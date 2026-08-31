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Argentinean player Lionel Messi plays with the ball as coach Jose Pekerman (L) and his assitant Gerardo Salorio chat during a training session at HerzogsPark in Herzogenaurach 05 June 2006. Argentina will face Ivory Cost on June 10 in their first match for the group C of the World Cup Germany 2006. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final. AFP