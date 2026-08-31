Football

Lionel Messi’s career in photos

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, is retiring from international football, he said on Monday. The record eight-times Ballon d''Or winner is his country''s record appearance-maker and scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, having transformed a complicated relationship with the national team into a story of redemption and triumph.

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Argentinian forward Lionel Messi kisses his gold medal as he leaves the pitch after attending the men's Olympic football tournament medal ceremony at the national stadium in Beijing during the 2008 Beijing Olympic games on August 23, 2008. Argentina won gold ahead of Nigeria and Brazil. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina's Olympic football team celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Ivory Coast during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games first round football match at the Shanghai stadium on August 7, 2008. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's footballer forward Lionel Messi juggles with the ball during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires on June 02, 2009. Argentina and Colombia play on June 06 their South Africa FIFA World Cup 2010 qualifier football match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi leaves the field after a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 11, 2008. Argentina will face Ecuador next June 15 in a South Africa World Cup 2010 qualifier football match. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentine Lionel Messi (C top) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal against Colombia during their FIFA World Cup South Africa-2010 qualifier football match at the El Campin stadium in Bogota, 20 November 2007. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Venezuela during their FIFA World Cup South Africa-2010 qualifier football match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on March 28, 2009. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's football team coach Diego Maradona speaks with forward Lionel Messi (L) during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires on March 24, 2009. Argentina will meet Venezuela next March 28 for their FIFA World Cup South Africa 2010 qualifier at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) fights for the ball with Spain's Silva during their quarter-final football game for the FIFA World Youth Championship in Enschede, eastern Netherlands, 25 June 2005. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's Lionel Messi holds the trophy after the final football match against Nigeria for the FIFA World Youth Championship in Utrecht, Netherlands, 02 July 2005. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentinean player Lionel Messi plays with the ball as coach Jose Pekerman (L) and his assitant Gerardo Salorio chat during a training session at HerzogsPark in Herzogenaurach 05 June 2006. Argentina will face Ivory Cost on June 10 in their first match for the group C of the World Cup Germany 2006. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) vies with Nigeria's Olubayo Adeemi (R) and Dele Adeleye during the final football match for the FIFA World Youth Championship in Utrecht, Netherlands, 02 July 2005. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates after his team won the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match against England at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, 2026. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Jordan and Argentina at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 27, 2026. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. Argentine football player Lionel Messi said on August 31, 2026, he is retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World Cup final.
AFP
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Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal from the penalty spot
REUTERS
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Football - Copa America 2024 - Final - Argentina v Colombia - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States - July 15, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning Copa America 2024
REUTERS
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Football - FIFA World Youth Championship Netherlands 2005 - Semi Finals - Brazil v Argentina - The Galgenwaard Stadium , Utrecht - 28/6/05 Lionel Messi - Argentina
Reuters
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Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup
REUTERS
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Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 13, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal
REUTERS
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Football - FIFA World Youth Championship Netherlands 2005 - Final - Argentina v Nigeria - Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht - 2/7/05 Lionel Messi - Argentina celebrates with the Trophy , Winners
Reuters
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Football - Finalissima - Italy v Argentina - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 1, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Finalissima
REUTERS
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Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 A robe is put on Argentina's Lionel Messi by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the trophy ceremony
REUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected as he walks past the World Cup trophy before the presentation
REUTERS
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Chester, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan (33) and Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) react in the second half at Subaru Park.
Reuters
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air in celebration by teammates after the match as Argentina qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup
Reuters
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