How the superstars fared in their World Cup 'first test'
There is proverb that all's well that ends well. But in a tournament that is a marathon rather than a sprint, where confidence can fuel an entire campaign, the beginning often matters just as much.
The opening World Cup match is not only about how teams perform. The spotlight shines just as brightly on the game's biggest stars. Some rise to the occasion and shine even brighter, while others buckle under the weight of expectation. After the first round of matches, it is not just the scorelines that are being discussed—but the performances of football's biggest names.
If the stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup were handed report cards based solely on their opening performances, Lionel Messi would undoubtedly earn an A+. Close behind would be Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.
Cristiano Ronaldo, however, might struggle to scrape a passing grade—at least judging by the criticism pouring in from pundits after Portugal's opening match.
Many expected Messi to score against Algeria in Argentina's first game. But very few could have predicted what followed.
The Argentine captain produced the first World Cup hat-trick of his illustrious career—something he had failed to achieve across his previous five tournaments. The treble also lifted him into a share of the all-time World Cup scoring record.
Before being substituted, Messi touched the ball 57 times in just 80 minutes, completed the vast majority of his passes with remarkable accuracy, created two clear-cut chances and fired six shots, four of them on target. Watching him play, it was easy to forget that he is only days away from turning 39.
Ronaldo's performance was the complete opposite.
The 41-year-old Portuguese legend was virtually anonymous against DR Congo, spending most of the match on the fringes of the game. He also squandered two good chances.
Although Ronaldo attempted a team-high three shots, none of them tested the goalkeeper. With Portugal forced to settle for a disappointing 1-1 draw, much of the criticism has fallen on the shoulders of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Mbappe and Haaland, meanwhile, looked every bit like themselves.
Mbappe dazzled with two goals against Senegal. His second, struck from outside the penalty area just moments before the final whistle, was a finish worthy of being framed. The Senegal goalkeeper could only watch as the ball flew into the net.
Although Ousmane Dembele failed to score, the French winger remained a constant menace in the final third, completing nine key attacking passes that repeatedly unsettled Senegal's defence.
For Norway, back at the World Cup after a 27-year absence, Haaland almost single-handedly carried his side in the opening match.
The Manchester City striker scored twice in Norway's 4-1 victory over Iraq. Two of his four attempts found the target, underlining his trademark efficiency.
England captain Harry Kane also announced himself with a brace against Croatia. But judging him solely on his goals would not do justice to his all-round display.
Across the full 90 minutes, Kane attempted seven shots while also contributing defensively with a tackle, a block, a clearance and a recovery. His primary responsibility remains scoring goals, but he also completed 14 of his 21 passes and played an important role in England''s overall performance.
Five-time world champions Brazil were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Morocco, but Vinicius Junior gave the Selecao faithful something to cheer.
After Brazil fell behind, it was Vinicius who restored parity with a brilliant equaliser. The winger touched the ball 53 times, completed four accurate long passes and entered Morocco's penalty area five times, constantly troubling the opposition defence.
Brazil may have dropped points, but Vinicius' impressive display offered a major positive.
Still, regardless of how the stars began their campaigns, the World Cup is only getting started.
There is still plenty of time for those who impressed to reach even greater heights—and for those who stumbled to rewrite their story.