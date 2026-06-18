How the superstars fared in their World Cup 'first test'

There is proverb that all's well that ends well. But in a tournament that is a marathon rather than a sprint, where confidence can fuel an entire campaign, the beginning often matters just as much.

The opening World Cup match is not only about how teams perform. The spotlight shines just as brightly on the game's biggest stars. Some rise to the occasion and shine even brighter, while others buckle under the weight of expectation. After the first round of matches, it is not just the scorelines that are being discussed—but the performances of football's biggest names.

If the stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup were handed report cards based solely on their opening performances, Lionel Messi would undoubtedly earn an A+. Close behind would be Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, might struggle to scrape a passing grade—at least judging by the criticism pouring in from pundits after Portugal's opening match.

Many expected Messi to score against Algeria in Argentina's first game. But very few could have predicted what followed.