Bangladesh clinch SAFF Women's Championship beating Nepal 2-1

Bangladesh retained the SAFF Women’s Championship beating the host Nepal 2-1 in a riveting contest at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday.

Monika Chakma and Ritu Porna Chakma scored for Bangladesh in the second half after goalless first half.

Monika Chakma opened the scoring in the 52nd minute but Amisha euqualised within just three minutes. Ritu Porna Chakma scored the winning goal in the 81st minute.

Bangladesh clinched the first -ever SAFF Women' s football crown in 2022 in Kathmandu also beating Himalayan nation Nepal by 3-1 goal in the final.