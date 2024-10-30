Bangladesh clinch SAFF Women's Championship beating Nepal 2-1
Bangladesh retained the SAFF Women’s Championship beating the host Nepal 2-1 in a riveting contest at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday.
Monika Chakma and Ritu Porna Chakma scored for Bangladesh in the second half after goalless first half.
Monika Chakma opened the scoring in the 52nd minute but Amisha euqualised within just three minutes. Ritu Porna Chakma scored the winning goal in the 81st minute.
Bangladesh clinched the first -ever SAFF Women' s football crown in 2022 in Kathmandu also beating Himalayan nation Nepal by 3-1 goal in the final.
In the first half, both the teams got several scoring chances but Nepal was deprived from a certain goal in the 10th minute, reports BSS.
Sabitra Bandhari, after receiving a long pass from midfield, provided a close pass to Amisha Karki who took a right footer shot from the top of the box but the ball returned to play after hitting the cross bar.
Amisha again came close of scoring for Nepal in the 28th minute. This time standing inside the D box she failed to receive the ball properly from Sabrita despite finding Bangladesh custodian Rupna helpless under the bar.
Though Bangladesh produced a little organized attack in the first half but got two corners. However, Sabina and Co. could not make the best use of those.
Bangladesh XI - Rupna Chakma, Sabina Khatun, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar Sr., Afeida Khandaker, Monika Chakma, Tohura Khatun, Ritu Porna Chakma, Shamsunnahar Jr., Masura Parvin and Maria Manda.