Champions Barcelona lift the trophy after defeat to Real Sociedad

New La Liga champions Barcelona tumbled to a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad on Saturday before receiving their trophy at a packed Camp Nou.

Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth struck for the visitors, who defended their hold on fourth place, restoring a five-point gap on Villarreal, fifth, in the fight for Champions League qualification.

Earlier, Villarreal snatched a 2-1 win at Girona through Gerard Moreno’s stoppage time strike.