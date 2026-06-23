All eyes on Ronaldo tonight

Football is fundamentally a young man's game, and Cristiano Ronaldo is 41. The once-fiery Ronaldo now finds himself confronting the youth he left behind.

Technically, today's match is Portugal versus Uzbekistan. But ahead of this Group K World Cup clash in Houston, all the attention, all the cameras and all the anticipation across the football world are focused on one man alone—Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal suffered an unexpected setback in their opening match, drawing 1-1 with DR Congo. Many had tipped them to reach the final in New Jersey, yet their campaign began in such a subdued and uninspiring fashion. The blame naturally fell on Ronaldo.

And understandably so.

He touched the ball just 25 times in 90 minutes in that match—the fewest touches by any player on the pitch despite playing the entire game. Was there any real attacking threat? None. Any meaningful attempt to break down the opposition defence? Hardly.