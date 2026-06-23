All eyes on Ronaldo tonight
Today, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face World Cup debutants Uzbekistan.
Football is fundamentally a young man's game, and Cristiano Ronaldo is 41. The once-fiery Ronaldo now finds himself confronting the youth he left behind.
Technically, today's match is Portugal versus Uzbekistan. But ahead of this Group K World Cup clash in Houston, all the attention, all the cameras and all the anticipation across the football world are focused on one man alone—Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal suffered an unexpected setback in their opening match, drawing 1-1 with DR Congo. Many had tipped them to reach the final in New Jersey, yet their campaign began in such a subdued and uninspiring fashion. The blame naturally fell on Ronaldo.
And understandably so.
He touched the ball just 25 times in 90 minutes in that match—the fewest touches by any player on the pitch despite playing the entire game. Was there any real attacking threat? None. Any meaningful attempt to break down the opposition defence? Hardly.
This is not just the story of one match. Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches in major tournaments—the World Cup and the Euros—without scoring a goal. He resembles an artist whose brushstrokes have become mere memories.
The debate has moved beyond performance and become a question of national emotion. On Lisbon's metro, in parks and in pubs, everyone is asking the same thing: Does Ronaldo still deserve a place in the starting XI?
A few years ago, even uttering such a question would have been close to treason. But eventually, reality normalises everything.
Portugal's coach still keeps Ronaldo in the starting line-up and plays him for the full 90 minutes, as though trying to force time backwards. But time is a river—it never flows in reverse.
Yet this Portugal side is by no means dependent on Ronaldo. Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves offer pace, creativity and control in midfield. So why this continued reliance? Perhaps because of the weight of history.
Ronaldo is more than just a footballer. He is a national symbol. Anywhere in the world, the first name associated with Portugal is Ronaldo. His goals, celebrations and relentless determination have made him a living embodiment of the country.
In Portugal, he is an emotion. But today, even that emotion seems to be raising questions.
After the match against Congo, midfielder Ngall'ayel Mukau said, 'He's not the same anymore. He's getting old.' There was a time when nobody would have dared say such a thing.
Today, anyone can.
Is Ronaldo solely to blame? Not entirely. A footballer's natural instinct is to want to play, especially someone whose competitive fire has never faded throughout his career.
The responsibility perhaps lies more with the system, the coaching staff and maybe even those closest to him, who are unable to tell him the truth. Because sometimes the hardest words to say are: 'It's time for you to take a step back.'
At the 2022 World Cup, Fernando Santos had the courage to do exactly that by leaving Ronaldo on the bench. It was the first major sign that the myth of invincibility had been broken.
But under the new coach, Portugal seem to have returned to the old script. So today's match against Uzbekistan is about more than three points for Portugal.
Realistically, Portugal have little alternative but to win. Failure to beat Uzbekistan would make qualifying for the knockout stage far more difficult.
But for Ronaldo, today's match feels like one final opportunity—to prove himself and protect his legacy. And he may well do it. Even at 41, when his back is against the wall, he remains capable of producing something extraordinary.
But if that does not happen, two paths lie ahead of him. One: continue fighting while denying the passage of time. Two: accept it and redefine his role. The second option may be harder, but perhaps it is also the more sensible one.
Legends become great not only through what they do on the pitch, but also through the decisions they make. So tonight, under the lights of Houston, the world will not simply witness a football match. It will witness one man's battle with himself.