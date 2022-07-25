Kings defeat Abahani in fiery BPL clash

Abahani got a penalty in the final minute of the match and Raphael Augusto converted from the spot to reduce the margin of defeat.

Intensity was high from the start in the game. Players from both teams got into a tussle in the 14th minute, which halted the match for three minutes.

Although Kings have already sealed the league title and Abahani are certain to finish second in the league, the match didn’t feel like a dead rubber game. Both teams were playing for bragging rights and gave their all on the field.