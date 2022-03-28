Canada seal first World Cup berth since 1986

Canada's English manager John Herdman -- who took over the men's team in 2018 after a successful stint in charge of Canada's women's team -- said the qualification was proof that Canada was a "football country".

"You know what, you can play in a Champions League final, Canadians can play for Bayern Munich, and now they're going to World Cups," Herdman said in a reference to injured Canada and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

"Canada is a football nation and we better believe it. We're going to keep going. We've only just got started."

After a dominant qualifying campaign had left them three points clear with two games remaining, Canada needed only a point from Sunday's fixture to assure themselves of qualification.

That objective was never in doubt as Canada went on the attack from the whistle.

Larin could have opened the scoring after only five minutes, but his shot after Jonathan David's surging run and pass was well saved by Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake.

But Larin made no mistake in the 13th minute to bag Canada's opener.