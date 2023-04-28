Napoli raring to party as title triumph nears

Naples is ready to finally celebrate this weekend as Napoli take on regional rivals Salernitana potentially one win away from their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.

Thousands of expectant fans will descend on the stadium named after their Argentine icon hoping to be able call their team champions of Italy, ending a 33-year wait for Napoli to be crowned the country’s top team.

With a 17-point lead with seven games remaining Luciano Spalletti’s team have to beat Salernitana and hope Lazio don’t win at Inter Milan in order to cap a magnificent league season which has stunned fans and defied pre-season expectations.