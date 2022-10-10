Ten Hag expects more from Ronaldo after hitting 700th club goal

Erik ten Hag is hoping Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal of his career can spark a return to form after the Portuguese scored the winner in Manchester United’s 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had to get used to life on the sidelines under Ten Hag after starting just once in the Premier League this season.

Ronaldo was again left on the bench but was handed an early introduction due to an injury to Anthony Martial.