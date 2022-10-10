Arsenal beat Liverpool to go top, Ronaldo hits 700 in Man Utd win

Bukayo Saka's double sent Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League after a 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal helped Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Everton.

The Gunners led three times at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli struck within a minute and Saka scored in first-half stoppage time.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino replied for Liverpool either side of half-time.

But Saka's penalty condemned Jurgen Klopp's men to defeat.

Liverpool are now 14 points adrift of the leaders after winning just two of their opening eight league games.

"Liverpool were very efficient in the way they converted their chances, but we showed a lot of composure and character in difficult moments to overcome them," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.