Organisers accused of negligence over Brazil-Argentina brawl

The 2026 World Cup qualifier, which Argentina won 1-0, had to be delayed for around 30 minutes when rival fans started throwing punches before kickoff. Police fought back the melee with batons, leaving some fans with bloodied faces and other injuries.

"The negligence and incompetence of the CBF and security officials resulted in the brawl," said ANATORG, which had issued a statement Monday warning of the risk of violence, given the mixed seating plan.

"This was a tragedy foretold," it said. FIFA president Gianni Infantino meanwhile said there is "absolutely no place for violence in football." "Players, fans, staff and officials have to be safe and secure," he wrote on Instagram.