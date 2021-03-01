Chelsea and United draw, Liverpool win as top-four battle heats up

The match at Stamford Bridge was largely a forgettable affair with the main talking point a controversial penalty incident in the first half when referee Stuart Attwell opted not to award United a spot kick for a handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It would have been a harsh decision but the fact that Attwell was instructed to watch the incident on a VAR monitor amplified the debate about the technology.

Needless to say both managers disagreed, with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying it was a 100 per cent penalty and Tuchel offering the opposing view.

Either way it was a better result for United who preserved their six-point lead over Chelsea, even if it left them 12 points behind runaway leaders City.

"It would have been a big result," Tuchel said. "We tried everything to win, to be prepared for no other intention but to win. We are in the middle of a battle to the top four.

"We have closed the gap quickly and now is the moment to hang in and to show performances every three or four days."

Injury-hit champions Liverpool snapped a four-match losing run in the league with a rather laboured 2-0 win at bottom club Sheffield United -- Curtis Jones's 48th-minute goal and Roberto Firmino's shot deflected in off United's Kean Bryan enough for Juergen Klopp's side to get back to winning ways.

Liverpool's second goal was their 7,000 in the top flight.