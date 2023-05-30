The decline of our football is a sociopolitical problem, bigger than we think

Union Berlin was saved and built upon the blood of its fans. The very headline resurfaced to the sporting world as the German club qualified for the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious football tournament in Europe last week. For some, the news brought respect and awe knowing how the fans once donated blood to earn money, a regular practice in Germany, in order to save the sunken club a decade or so ago. The fans also worked over one thousand hours for free to build its stadium.

However, for many football fans it was a quotidian thing. For them, even giving away everything for club is the bare minimum. In the modern world, where religion and even nationalism is somewhat losing unquestionable submission, the loyalty to football club for some is the motto of life.

As a matter of fact, the incredible bonding between fans and football clubs is one of the most vital threads in the knitting of modern urban societies. England, the birthplace of modern football and pioneer of bringing forth the urban drudgery of working-class people saw the birth of this awesome bonding and it spread throughout the world almost inevitably. The displaced people from villages were desperate to find their identities and clung onto the local clubs or any club that reminds them of the ancestors’ place helped them finding that by creating a new community. These club-based communities helped them find solid ground and confidence to thrive. The story is so ubiquitous and well known that it may sound cliché.

However, the very story is becoming relevant once again today as Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited, two of the most fan following clubs in the history of Bangladesh football, the clubs who occupied a large chunk in the hearts of thriving Dhaka City back in 70s, 80s and even in 90s, face each other in a domestic final after a hiatus of 14 years.