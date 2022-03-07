Colindres ensures Abahani's dramatic victory

Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres scored in the dying moment as six times league champions Abahani Limited, Dhaka, came from behind, beat Saif Sporting Club by 2-1 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Sunday at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, reports BSS.

With the day's feat, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited raised their tally to 16 points from seven matches, two points less than table topper Bashundhara Kings, while Saif SC remained at their previous collection of 10 points playing the same number of matches.