Football

BPL Football

Colindres ensures Abahani's dramatic victory

Prothom Alo English Desk
Players of Dhaka Abahani and Saif sporting during the BPL match on 6 March Sunday at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet
Players of Dhaka Abahani and Saif sporting during the BPL match on 6 March Sunday at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet BFF

Costa Rican forward Daniel Colindres scored in the dying moment as six times league champions Abahani Limited, Dhaka, came from behind, beat Saif Sporting Club by 2-1 goals in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Sunday at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, reports BSS.

With the day's feat, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited raised their tally to 16 points from seven matches, two points less than table topper Bashundhara Kings, while Saif SC remained at their previous collection of 10 points playing the same number of matches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Apart from Colindres's lone goal, prolific Brazilian striker Dorielton paved the way scoring the another one goal for Abahani Limited, Dhaka while Rwanda defender Emery Bayisenge scored one goal for Saif SC. The match was locked goalless at the breather.

After the barren first half, Emery Bayisenge finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Saif SC in the 69th minute while Dorielton restored the parity scoring the first goal for Abahani Limited, Dhaka, in the 75th minute of the match.

default-image

Colindres sealed the victory scoring the second goal by converting a spot kick in the 90+2nd minute, ensuring Abahani's full three points in the match.

Advertisement

Abahani Limited will play their next match against Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi while Saif Sporting Club will face Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Both the matches will be held on 11 March.

Monday's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. Both matches will start at 3.30 pm.

Read more from Football
Post Comment
Advertisement