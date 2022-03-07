Colindres ensures Abahani's dramatic victory

Apart from Colindres's lone goal, prolific Brazilian striker Dorielton paved the way scoring the another one goal for Abahani Limited, Dhaka while Rwanda defender Emery Bayisenge scored one goal for Saif SC. The match was locked goalless at the breather.
After the barren first half, Emery Bayisenge finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Saif SC in the 69th minute while Dorielton restored the parity scoring the first goal for Abahani Limited, Dhaka, in the 75th minute of the match.
Colindres sealed the victory scoring the second goal by converting a spot kick in the 90+2nd minute, ensuring Abahani's full three points in the match.
Abahani Limited will play their next match against Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi while Saif Sporting Club will face Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Both the matches will be held on 11 March.
Monday's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. Both matches will start at 3.30 pm.