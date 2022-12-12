Four semifinalists from three continents in an ‘Actual World Cup’

It’s a great joy when a dream comes true. But how does it feel when a dream you didn’t even see comes true?

Finding the answer to this question is very easy. One only needs to ask a Moroccan footballer!

If not a footballer, one could also ask anyone from the legions of Moroccan fans that have come to Qatar. Right now, the Moroccans are nearly everywhere in Doha. Souq Waqif, the impromptu convergence place for all fans in the Qatar World Cup, is currently chock-a-block with Moroccans. They are all singing and dancing while waving their national flag.