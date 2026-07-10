FIFA World Cup 2026 top goalscorers: Mbappe, Messi lead Golden Boot race
Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are level at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings with eight goals each, setting up a thrilling battle for the tournament's top scorer award as the quarter-finals get underway, according to the latest goalscoring standings published on FIFA's official website as of Friday, 10 July.
Kylian Mbappé of France sits first in the standings with eight goals and three assists from 563 minutes. The France forward also leads the top scorers on the assist tiebreaker, giving him the advantage over Messi. With France already through to the semi-finals, Mbappé is guaranteed at least one more match to add to his tally.
Lionel Messi of Argentina has also scored eight goals, while providing one assist in 468 minutes. Despite trailing Mbappé on assists, Messi has reached the same goal tally in significantly fewer minutes. Argentina's captain will have the opportunity to move ahead when his side face Switzerland in the quarter-finals.
Erling Haaland of Norway is third with seven goals in 416 minutes. The Norwegian striker has yet to register an assist but boasts the fewest minutes played among the top three scorers. Norway's continued progress in the tournament keeps Haaland firmly in contention for the Golden Boot.
Harry Kane of England occupies fourth place with six goals and one assist from 489 minutes. England's captain remains within striking distance of the leaders and could close the gap if he delivers another strong performance in the quarter-finals.
Ousmane Dembélé of France rounds out the top five with five goals and two assists in 492 minutes. The French winger has played a key attacking role alongside Mbappé and, with France already in the last four, still has the chance to climb further up the scoring chart.