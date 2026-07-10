FIFA World Cup 2026 top goalscorers: Mbappe, Messi lead Golden Boot race

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are level at the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings with eight goals each, setting up a thrilling battle for the tournament's top scorer award as the quarter-finals get underway, according to the latest goalscoring standings published on FIFA's official website as of Friday, 10 July.

Kylian Mbappé of France sits first in the standings with eight goals and three assists from 563 minutes. The France forward also leads the top scorers on the assist tiebreaker, giving him the advantage over Messi. With France already through to the semi-finals, Mbappé is guaranteed at least one more match to add to his tally.