Germany staring at Spanish nightmare

Does Joshua Kimmich remember what he said before Germany’s opening match in this World Cup? There is no reason to believe he doesn’t. But I presume the German right back is now saying something starkly different in the dressing room.

Something along the lines of, “We lost the opening match, so what! Don’t you remember what happened in the 2010 World Cup?”

The same incident can easily be construed in two different ways if the situation demands it. So, what had Kimmich said earlier? He said, it’s very important they win the first match as they couldn’t win the trophy in the last Euro Championship after losing their opening game.