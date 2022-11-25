Argentina, Germany on the same boat

The first match was earmarked as the biggest game in the group-stages ever since the World Cup draw. The reason behind that was the history between the two teams playing that match. The other match had to be labelled as a ‘big’ game due to people’s interest as tickets for that match was the first to get ‘sold out’.

Coincidentally, less than four days after the World Cup began, the interest surrounding both those games has reached its peak. Because, the outcomes of these games could very well dictate which way the World Cup is headed.

The first match is Spain-Germany. Out of the eight groups in the World Cup, there is only one group where two former World Cup winners have been slotted together, which is Group E. A match between these two teams will always be labelled as a ‘big’ game, regardless of which stage of the tournament the match takes place.