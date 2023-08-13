England, Australia set up semi-final in Women’s World Cup

England battled past a physical Colombia 2-1 and Australia survived a thrilling penalty shootout against France on Saturday to set up a blockbuster Women’s World Cup semi-final.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions fought back from going down to a stunning Leicy Santos goal for a deserved win in front of a pro-Colombian crowd of 75,000 in Sydney.

England will be back at Stadium Australia on Wednesday and will face an even more hostile reception against the co-hosts.

In the other quarter-final of the day, Australia beat France 7-6 in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to reach the last four for the first time in their history.

Colombia, playing in their first quarter-final, took the lead against the run of play through a wonderful dipping effort from the edge of the box by Santos on 44 minutes.