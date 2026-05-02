FIFA to review ticket strategy for 2030 World Cup

FIFA said Thursday it will review its ticketing strategy for the 2030 World Cup following anger over skyrocketing prices for the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, secretary-general Mattias Grafstrom said high ticket prices for this year's tournament reflected "the reality of the market in North America."

"I will always have understanding for fans and their opinions, but I think there are quite a wide array of ticket prices -- some are cheap, some are more expensive," he said.