FIFA chief Infantino confirms Iran will play World Cup games in US

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated that Iran will play their World Cup games in the United States as scheduled as football's power-brokers met in Vancouver on Thursday.

Iran's participation at this year's World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States has been shrouded in uncertainty since the eruption of war in the Middle East in February following strikes by the United States and Israel.

Infantino, who has repeatedly stated that Iran will be at the World Cup, underscored that stance at the start of his address to delegates as FIFA's 76th Congress got under way in western Canada.

"Let me start by the outset, confirming straightaway that of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026," Infantino said. "And of course, Iran will play (in) the United States of America."