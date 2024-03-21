Bangladesh to take on Palestine tonight

Bangladesh national football team will face strong Palestine in their away group match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers scheduled to be held on early Friday at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait. The match kicks off at 12.30 am (BST).

Before the Palestine match, Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan through a video message on Wednesday said: "Overall the training has been good because we have spent a lot of time together in the training camp and overall all have been very positive in the long camp."

"We want a good result against Palestine ...... we know what kind of team Palestine is ... We know Palestine are the strong teams in our groups and they competed very well in the Asian Cup .... We have to take this match very seriously otherwise we'll face big trouble," said the Bangladesh skipper.

Jamal said they will have to work very hard as Palestine is physically a much stronger team.