Dhaka Abahani beat Muktijoddha in nerve breaking encounter

Muktijoddha's Japanese forward Tetsuaki Misawa struck twice while his compatriot Soma Otani netted one for Muktijoddha.
Tetsuaki Misawa put Muktijoddha Sangsad KC ahead in the 35th minute from a penalty while after the breather Soma doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Muktijoddha in the 50th minute of the match.
Daniel Colindres reduced the margin scoring the first goal for Abahani in the 64th minute while Rakib restored the parity scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 66th minute of the match.
Rakib put bahani ahead scoring his second and third goal for his team in the 69th minute while Raphael Augusto scored the fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 75th minute of the match.
Tetsuaki Misawa pulled one back scoring his second and third goal for Muktijoddha again converting a spot kick in the 93rd minute of the match.
Muktijoddha dominated the first half of the proceeding but they failed to keep up the momentum in the second half. As a result they had to leave the field with empty hand despite taking lead.
With the day's victory, Abahani Limited, again rose to the second position in the league table with 25 points from 12 matches while the Bangladesh Muktijodha remained at their previous credit of seven points playing the same number of outings.
Earlier, in the first phase, Abahani Limited beat Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad KC by a solitary goal held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.