Dhaka Abahani beat Muktijoddha in nerve breaking encounter

Rakib put bahani ahead scoring his second and third goal for his team in the 69th minute while Raphael Augusto scored the fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 75th minute of the match.

Tetsuaki Misawa pulled one back scoring his second and third goal for Muktijoddha again converting a spot kick in the 93rd minute of the match.

Muktijoddha dominated the first half of the proceeding but they failed to keep up the momentum in the second half. As a result they had to leave the field with empty hand despite taking lead.