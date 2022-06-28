Dhaka Abahani stay in title race with win over Chattogram Abahani

Federation Cup and Independence Cup champions Dhaka Abahani kept their title hopes alive in the 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), beating Chattogram Abahani 3-2 at the Shaheed Direndranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

With the day’s hard-fought victory, six times BPL champions Dhaka Abahani stayed in the league race with 38 points from 17 matches.

They are second position behind league leaders Bashundhara Kings, who have secured 44 points from the same number of games.