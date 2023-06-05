Al Hilal officials in Paris to seal Messi deal: Sources

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal football club have flown to Paris to seal a mega-deal with departing superstar Lionel Messi, two sources with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Sunday.

The Saudi delegation plans to meet Messi's father and agent, Jorge, with the aiming of completing the signing as soon as possible, the sources said.

Messi's departure from Qatar-owned Paris-Saint Germain was confirmed on Saturday and he was jeered by a section of the club's fans in his final appearance, a 3-2 defeat by Clermont.

"There is a Saudi delegation in Paris with one goal: to return with Messi official approval to the Saudi offer," a source close to the club said.