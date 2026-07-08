Messi, 12 World Cup players headline MLS All-Star Game roster
Thirteen World Cup players from eight countries have been selected to Major League Soccer's All-Star Game roster, the league announced on Wednesday, with American goalkeeper Matt Freese and Croatian forward Petar Musa joining Argentina great Lionel Messi.
The US leads with four World Cup players on the roster, followed by athletes from fellow co-hosts Canada, defending champions Argentina, South Africa, Australia, South Korea, Croatia and tournament debutants Cape Verde.
New York City FC keeper Freese was named alongside compatriot and Columbus Crew defender Max Arfsten on Wednesday. Their World Cup teammates, Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, were among the first 11 All-Star selections announced last month.
Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and Orlando City keeper Maxime Crepeau, who featured in Canada's historic tournament campaign, were also selected.
They are joined by Columbus defender Steven Moreira of Cape Verde, who stunned the soccer world when they drew with former champions Spain and Uruguay in the group phase before bowing out against Argentina.
Rounding out the World Cup players named to the roster on Wednesday are Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington (Australia), Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina) and Croatia's Musa, who has 12 goals in 13 regular-season games with FC Dallas this season.
Inter Miami's Messi was included in the first wave of selections alongside South Korean standout Son Heung-Min of LAFC and Chicago Fire centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, one of South Africa's best players at the tournament.
The World Cup players are joined by MLS top performers Thomas Mueller, Evander and Sam Surridge.
Whitecaps midfielder Mueller, who won the World Cup in 2014 with Germany, has four goals and four assists in 12 regular-season games so far this season.
FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander and Nashville SC forward Surridge have each scored nine goals.
The MLS All-Stars will take on the best players from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on 29 July in Charlotte, North Carolina.
This year's World Cup featured a record 45 MLS players representing 22 clubs and 17 countries.