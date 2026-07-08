Messi, 12 World Cup players headline MLS All-Star Game roster

New York City FC keeper Freese was named alongside compatriot and Columbus Crew defender Max Arfsten on Wednesday. Their World Cup teammates, Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, were among the first 11 All-Star selections announced last month.

Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and Orlando City keeper Maxime Crepeau, who featured in Canada's historic tournament campaign, were also selected.

They are joined by Columbus defender Steven Moreira of Cape Verde, who stunned the soccer world when they drew with former champions Spain and Uruguay in the group phase before bowing out against Argentina.