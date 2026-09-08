Barca star Yamal says will not beg for Ballon d'Or

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal said Tuesday he will not beg for the Ballon d'Or trophy after winning the World Cup with Spain and La Liga with the Catalan giants.

On Monday Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe made his case to win the trophy, highlighting his World Cup Golden Boot win, which also saw him become the competition's all-time top goalscorer.

Yamal, 19, thought he had played very well while winning trophies for club and country but said he was happy to let others decide whether he deserved the prize.

The teenager, Mbappe, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are the main candidates to win the award at the ceremony in London on 26 October.

"I don't think I need to (make a campaign for it), I'm not thinking about what I deserve, everyone can think what they like," Yamal told reporters.