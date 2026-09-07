Mbappe embraces Ballon d'Or talk after historic World Cup exploits

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said Monday it was natural for people to consider him as a potential Ballon d'Or winner this year after his World Cup exploits.

The France captain scored 10 goals at the tournament this summer to win the Golden Boot, with his country finishing fourth, and has netted 22 in the competition during his career, making him the World Cup's all-time top scorer.

Mbappe, 27, has not yet won the prestigious trophy given to the world's best player.

"I think that when you play for Real Madrid, which is the best club in the world, naturally people associate you with that kind of award, they associate you with collective awards, individual awards," Mbappe told reporters.