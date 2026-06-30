Norway lead Ivory Coast at half-time
The first half has ended, with Norway going into the break holding a narrow lead. Winger Antonio Nusa put his side ahead in the 39th minute.
Ivory Coast also posed a significant attacking threat. Norway registered six shots compared with the African side's five, although four of Ivory Coast's efforts were off target.
Norway broke the deadlock in the 39th minute when Nusa fired home with a low, angled strike from outside the penalty area.
The Round of 32 match between Norway and Ivory Coast is being played in Dallas, USA. The winners will face five-time world champions Brazil in the Round of 16 on 5 July.