Nico O'Reilly can't wait for 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to mark Messi
Many footballers consider facing Lionel Messi a privilege, as several players recently told The Athletic in interviews.
And when the occasion is a World Cup semi-final, the moment becomes even more special. If the task is to stop Messi himself, it is even a greater challenge. One of the England players entrusted with that responsibility in Wednesday's semi-final is Nico O''Reilly.
The 21-year-old defender says he is fully prepared for what he describes as a "once-in-a-lifetime" challenge. O'Reilly has established himself as Thomas Tuchel's first-choice left-back at this World Cup, and in Atlanta he faces one of the biggest tests of his career: containing Messi, who is in superb form at his sixth and final World Cup.
Speaking to BBC Radio about Messi, who has already scored eight goals in the tournament, O'Reilly said, "I can't wait. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He's coming towards the end of his career. For me personally, he's the best player to ever touch a football pitch. And yeah, I can't wait for the challenge."
When Messi played in his first World Cup in 2006, O'Reilly was just one year old. Now, as the Argentine legend approaches the end of his international career, the young Englishman has the chance to make his own mark.
Ahead of the semi-final, O'Reilly spoke with great respect for Argentina.
He said although Argentina have got some fantastic players and Messi, who in O’Reilly’s eyes is the best player in the world.
But O’Reilly has total confidence in himself about defending Three Lions against the Albicelestes.
England will secure a place in the World Cup final if they beat Argentina. The Three Lions have not reached the final since winning the tournament in 1966.
The 21-year-old is already dreaming of helping England lift the trophy.
"I've always dreamt, and I've always had goals to be in positions like this," he said.
O'Reilly also added that he thinks of himself celebrating winning the World Cup before he goes to sleep everyday.