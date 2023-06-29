Argentina national football team wishes Bangladesh ‘Eid Mubarak’

This was certainly what the people had hoped for! After all, during the Qatar World Cup, Bangladesh has won a special place in the hearts of the Argentines. Bangladesh’s name is linked to many celebrations of Argentina winning the World Cup as well.

And Argentina lost no time in sending greetings to Bangladesh on this joyous day of Eid-ul-Azha. The Argentina national football team has also sent Eid greetings for their Bangladeshi ‘friends’, separately. This wish has been sent from their official social media account.