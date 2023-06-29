Argentina national football team wishes Bangladesh ‘Eid Mubarak’

This was certainly what the people had hoped for! After all, during the Qatar World Cup, Bangladesh has won a special place in the hearts of the Argentines. Bangladesh’s name is linked to many celebrations of Argentina winning the World Cup as well.
And Argentina lost no time in sending greetings to Bangladesh on this joyous day of Eid-ul-Azha. The Argentina national football team has also sent Eid greetings for their Bangladeshi ‘friends’, separately. This wish has been sent from their official social media account.
The message was conveyed by sharing a card featuring photographs of Lionel Messi, Angel D Maria and Rodrigo De Paul. The message reads, “To all our dear friends from Bangladesh, the Argentine Football Association wishes you Eid Mubarak! May this festive occasion be filled with love, peace and memorable moments shared with loved ones.”
There are no similarities between Bangladesh and Argentina in terms of language and culture. Geographically Argentina is located more than 17,000 kilometers away from Bangladesh. But this distance has melted away because of Messi and the Qatar World Cup.
Bangladesh’s excitement centering the Argentine football team during the World Cup had caught the attention of the whole world, not just Argentina. There is no way to find out whether the world remembers this or not, but Argentina still remembers that craze of Bangladesh quite well.
People in Bangladesh had shown their love for Argentina even before, from their love for Maradona. But, this Qatar World Cup has surpassed all that madness of the past. Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni as well Lionel Messi, for whom most of this madness is, have also mentioned this support from Bangladesh.
One of the main heroes of Argentina’s World Cup win, Emiliano Martinez has expressed his wish to visit Bangladesh on his own. This goal keeper will be visiting Dhaka and Kolkata from between next 3 to 5 July.
In fact the whole Argentina football team was supposed to visit Bangladesh, but that did not work out. Argentines had also opened a social media page in support of the Bangladesh cricket team during the World Cup in Qatar.