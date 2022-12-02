World Cup revenge on Ghanaian minds as Uruguay sweat

Uruguay stalwarts Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are fighting for their World Cup survival while Ghana will have revenge on their minds on Friday.

With Portugal already qualified from Group H, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea are battling for the other last 16 place in Qatar.

The key match will be a repeat of the infamous 2010 quarter-final in South Africa where Suarez broke Ghanaian hearts in one of the World Cup’s most notorious moments.