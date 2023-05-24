Vinicius developing into a superstar amid tide of racist abuse

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has developed into La Liga's most devastating player on the pitch while his battle with racism is making a worldwide impact off it.

The 22-year-old Brazilian forward drew global support after making a stand against racist abuse he received on Sunday from Valencia supporters at their Mestalla stadium.

Vinicius faced off with home fans and pointed one out after being called a "monkey", later taking to social media to say La Liga "belongs to racists".

The Brazilian made several posts condemning his continuously vile treatment in Spain, provoking worldwide scrutiny of the situation.

Vinicius' rise to the game's peak in the past two seasons has been meteoric, since arriving from Flamengo in 2018 for 46 million euros ($50 million).