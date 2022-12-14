Friendship on hold as Mbappe and Hakimi lock horns in World Cup semifinal

With Mbappe on the left flank of France’s attack, he will cross paths with right back Hakimi, the player he took under his wing when the Moroccan joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021.

The pair sit next to each other on plane trips, they play video games and holiday together.

Although Morocco will not have any special plan to shackle Mbappe, as England did with Kyle Walker in close attendance and doubling down on him in their 2-1 quarter-final loss, coach Walid Regragui has complete faith in Hakimi.