Messi and Ronaldo get ready for sixth and final World Cup

Lionel Messi's career seemed complete after he led Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup, but the motivation to keep playing is still there for him and his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the duo prepare to make history at this year's tournament in North America.

This will be the last dance for Messi and Ronaldo, who will become the first players to appear in six different World Cups, two decades on from their fresh-faced debuts at the finals.

They have since become icons far beyond the football pitch, two of the most recognisable people on the planet as they head into middle age and contemplate retirement.

Messi appeared to suggest that there would not be much point in carrying on after he skippered Argentina to victory in Qatar.