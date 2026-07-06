FIFA clear US star Balogun to play in World Cup after Trump call

FIFA cleared US star striker Folarin Balogun to play in the World Cup co-hosts' showdown with Belgium despite his red-card ban after a personal phone call from President Donald Trump, it emerged Sunday, igniting a furious row that has rocked the tournament.

Balogun had been set to miss Monday's last-16 knockout clash with the Belgians after receiving a straight red card following video review for stepping on the foot of a Bosnian defender in a round-of-32 clash that the US won 2-0.

Under FIFA rules, a straight red card automatically triggers a one-game ban, which cannot be appealed by the player's team.

But world football's governing body said Sunday the ban will now be suspended for a year, in a stunning move for which no specific explanation was offered.

Two sources familiar with the matter told AFP that Trump personally called FIFA President Gianni Infantino asking him to review Balogun's punishment.