France end Morocco’s run to set up final against Argentina

France will take on Argentina in the World Cup final after beating Morocco 2-0 in an absorbing semi-final on Wednesday to stay on course for a successful title defence and end the fairytale run of the north Africans in Qatar.

Theo Hernandez scored in the fifth minute in a perfect start for the holders, who would have been looking for an early strike to silence the rowdy Moroccan support at the Al Bayt Stadium and dent the confidence of their team.

But it still proved a close-run clash as Morocco overcame injury blows and showed no deference to France’s reputation, taking the game to them in a gallant effort that added to the glowing reputation they have earned at the tournament.