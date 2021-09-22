Eleta Kingsley in preliminary squad for SAFF Championship

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Wednesday announced a 26-member preliminary squad of Bangladesh National Football team for the SAFF Championship'2021 due to start in the Maldives on 1 October.
In the five-nation South Asian regional football, Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in one of the two opening day's matches on 1 October. The match will start at 10: pm Bangladesh Time at the national stadium in the Maldives capital Male.
Newly appointed interim head coach of Bangladesh national football team Oscar Bruzon announced a 26-member preliminary team on Wednesday) dropping three players from previous national squad, including two expatriate booters.
Two expatriate booters --Rahbar Wahed Khan of Canada and Tahmid Islam of France -- who were included in the Jamie Day's squad for the Three-nation Cup in Kyrgyzstan, including promising custodian Mitul Marma , were not considered this time in Oscar Bruzon team.
Selected players are: Anisur Rahman (GK), Bishwanath Ghosh, Topu Barman, Tariq Raihan Kazi (DF), M Atiqur Rahman Fahad (MF) ,Biplo Ahmed, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Mohammad Ibrahim, Eleta Kingsley, M Matin Miah (FW) (Bashundhara Kings),
Shahidul Alam Sohel (GK), Tutul Hossain Badsha (DF) , Sohel Rana, M Saaduddin (MF), Jewel Rana (FW) (Dhaka Abahani); M Rahmat Miah, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat (DF), Jamal Bhuiyan (MF), (Saif SC);
Rakib Hosssin, Manik Hossain Mollah (MF), (Ctg Abahani); Rezaul Karim (DF) (Sheikh Jamal);
Mohammad Atikuzzaman (DF) (Mohammedan SC);
Ashraful Islam Rana (GK) (Sheikh Russel), Mehdi Hasan (DF) Muktijoddha SKC); and Sumon Reza (FW) (Uttar Baridhara).