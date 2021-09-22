Eleta Kingsley in preliminary squad for SAFF Championship

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Wednesday announced a 26-member preliminary squad of Bangladesh National Football team for the SAFF Championship'2021 due to start in the Maldives on 1 October.

In the five-nation South Asian regional football, Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in one of the two opening day's matches on 1 October. The match will start at 10: pm Bangladesh Time at the national stadium in the Maldives capital Male.