Messi leads Argentina 1–0 against Austria at halftime
Lionel Messi’s record-breaking strike has given Argentina a 1–0 lead over Austria at halftime in their World Cup clash in Dallas.
The reigning champions went into the break in control, managing the final stages of the first half efficiently to protect their narrow advantage.
Austria have remained well organised defensively but struggled to create clear chances in attack.
Messi’s landmark goal came after an earlier setback when he missed a penalty, firing wide of the right post.
However, he quickly responded in style, scoring a superb finish to move clear of Miroslav Klose and become the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s World Cup history.
The goal was created when Facundo Medina delivered a low cross from the left, which Thiago Almada cleverly allowed to run through, leaving Messi to finish clinically and give Argentina the lead.
At halftime, Argentina hold the edge statistically as well, enjoying 60.2 per cent possession and registering more shots on target than Austria. The European side have matched them in set-piece situations but lacked cutting edge in the final third.
Half-time score: Argentina 1–0 Austria.