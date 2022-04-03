Eriksen-inspired Brentford thrash Chelsea 4-1

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed the impact Christian Eriksen has made on his return to the Premier League after the Dane scored in a remarkable 4-1 win at Chelsea on Saturday.

The European champions had gone in front early in the second half at Stamford Bridge through Antonio Rudiger's sensational long-range strike, but they collapsed to lose for the first time since owner Roman Abramovich was hit by UK government sanctions.

Vitaly Janelt levelled just a minute later to spark a three-goal spree in 10 minutes for the visitors that set up a first win over the Blues since 1939.

Eriksen has been in fine form since making his return to competitive football after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Euro 2020.